hellomagazine.com launches new-look daily newsletter

10 JANUARY 2008

There's great news for hellomagazine.com fans. The website's free, info-packed weekly newsletter has not only been redesigned and re-launched - it now also goes out daily!



The new version, which is also free, is packed with even more news than its predecessor, and will help celebrity watchers stay bang up-to-date with the latest news, trends and pictures from the world of the rich and famous.



Going out to all readers signed up for the service, the newsletter includes the day's key headlines, a brief outline of the story, and the option of clicking through to the website to read the full text.



In addition to featuring competitions and highlights from the most recent website content - including great new photo galleries, votes and special reports - it also lets you know what's in the latest issue of HELLO! magazine.



And the newsletter isn't the only thing we've improved. To make it easier for those readers not yet receiving the newsletter to do so we've revamped the sign-up process.



Now it's even easier and quicker to make sure you don't miss out on this opportunity to get the latest celebrity happenings delivered direct to your inbox.



It's as simple as entering the e-mail address you'd like the newsletter to go to in the box at the foot of the right hand column on this page. That's it! You'll start receiving the free hellomagazine.com newsletter the following day. And if, for any reason, you need to unsubscribe, it's equally easy. All you have to do is click on the unsubscribe link at the foot of each newsletter.



So don't miss this opportunity to ensure your daily link to hellomagazine.com's unbeatable celebrity news coverage - sign up today!