Paul thaws towards Heather ahead of court hearing

22 JANUARY 2008

Faced with the possibility of his estranged wife standing up in court to say the end of their marriage has made her an unemployable hate figure, it seems Paul McCartney has decided to extend an olive branch to Heather Mills. According to The Daily Mail the 65-year-old musician has spoken to the anti-landmines campaigner several times over the phone and is apparently reconsidering the possibility of an out-of-court settlement.



The report suggests Paul's change in heart has been inspired by his desire to keep Heather's defence out of court. "She is going to say that before they met, people liked her and admired her, she was successful, she had her own career and her own income," a source tells the British newspaper. "She is going to say that when they got together, he stopped her from having a career… now they have split, she is a hate figure and as such unemployable."



Paul is said to have initiated contact through his lawyers, who issued the message: "Paul's ready to talk". And the pair - who have a three-year-old daughter, Beatrice - have spoken "three or four" times over recent days.



"One of the chats went on for at least 15 minutes, which is the longest they have spoken to one another in months and months," continues the source. "It seems that the mood has definitely changed and they are both now ready to resolve things more sensibly."