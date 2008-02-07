The former I'm A Celebrity… winner will interview BAFTA nominees as they arrive on the red carpet at the February 10 ceremony in London

Meanwhile workers were busy setting up the stage at Covent Garden's Royal Opera House for the prestigious British awards

Preparations are also in full swing across the pond ahead of the February 24 Academy Award ceremony. Designers in LA have unveiled a scale model of the set for this year's bash, which features five huge translucent pillars containing modern representations of the Oscar statuette

