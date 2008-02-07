The former I'm A Celebrity… winner will interview BAFTA nominees as they arrive on the red carpet at the February 10 ceremony in London
Meanwhile workers were busy setting up the stage at Covent Garden's Royal Opera House for the prestigious British awards
Preparations are also in full swing across the pond ahead of the February 24 Academy Award ceremony. Designers in LA have unveiled a scale model of the set for this year's bash, which features five huge translucent pillars containing modern representations of the Oscar statuette
7 FEBRUARY 2008
With the date of two of the acting world's most prestigious awards ceremonies swiftly approaching, details of the glitzy red carpet events have been released to whet the appetites of fans.
Myleene Klass is to be the red carpet presenter for this year's BAFTA bash in London. Dressed in a sweeping white satin gown, the former I'm A Celebrity… winner took to a set featuring the BAFTAs hallmark mask trophy, as the news was announced.
The new mum will interview nominees including Javier Bardem, Daniel Day-Lewis and Keira Knightley as they arrive at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden on February 10.
Organisers have also confirmed some of the big names who'll be stepping up to present trophies at the televised do. They include Jessica Biel, Orlando Bloom and Kevin Spacey.
Meanwhile in LA, where organisers insist the February 24 Academy Awards ceremony will go ahead, a model of the stage where Tinseltown's finest will collect the coveted trophies has been unveiled.
This year's dramatic look, which is based on the engravings of 18th-century Italian printmaker Giovanni Battista Piranesi, features five huge translucent pillars containing modern representations of the Oscar statuette.