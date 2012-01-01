Paul and Heather take their divorce hearing to the High Court

10 FEBRUARY 2008

Sir Paul McCartney will face his estranged wife in the divorce courts this week in the biggest celebrity divorce since Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split.



Sir Paul and 40-year-old Heather Mills are expected to appear in the High Court in London tomorrow. The case goes before Mr Justice Bennett in the court’s family division and is expected to take up to six days.



Reports over the weekend claimed the couple, whose four-year marriage ended in May 2006, had reached a £55 million agreement – around 7% of the former Beatle's estimated £825 million fortune. Both sides are believed to have privately denied a deal has been struck.



As well as any financial settlement, Mr Justice Bennett will also decide on the future of the couple's four-year-old daughter, Beatrice.



Meanwhile, the 65-year-old singer/songwriter has denied rumours he has become romantically involved with Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette.



The pair were spotted having dinner together in London last week. Sir Paul, however, says they are "just friends".