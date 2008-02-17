Brits Sally Hawkins and James Blunt shine at Berlin awards

British actress Sally Hawkins said she was on the edge of tears as she picked up the best actress Silver Bear for her role in Mike Leigh's latest project Happy-Go-Lucky
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Former army officer James Blunt was in Berlin to collect the gong for best international male at the Echo Music Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
17 FEBRUARY 2008
It was a good night for Britain as stars from the screen and the music world took home the honours at two of Germany's top awards ceremonies.
Londoner Sally Hawkins picked up the best actress gong for her performance in Happy-Go-Lucky at the annual Berlin film festival. The 31-year-old, who appeared alongside Imelda Staunton in Mike Leigh's Vera Drake, teamed up again with the British director for the drama.
The 31-year-old was clearly delighted to be honoured with the Silver Bear trophy. "My legs have gone, I'm on the edge of tears," said Sally, who has starred in Little Britain and Tipping The Velvet.
Also in the German capital was British singer James Blunt, who was honoured at the Echo Music Awards for best international male artist.
The audience at the award ceremony, whose nominations are decided by record sales, were treated to a live performance by the 33-year-old, as well as dazzling turns from singing sensation Leona Lewis and Aussie beauty Kylie Minogue.