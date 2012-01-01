Youngest member of Geldof household shortlisted for lead role

28 FEBRUARY 2008

Bob Geldof's pretty daughters Peaches and Pixie are rarely out of the limelight. And now their 11-year-old half sister Tiger Lily could joining them, after it was reported this week that she's being considered for a role in a Hollywood movie.



The youngest member of the Geldof household is apparently in the running to play the title role in Eloise In Paris opposite Uma Thurman. She made the shortlist of ten following an international search by producers across America, Canada and Britain.



Tiger Lily, who's the daughter of Bob's late wife Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence, goes for her final audition next week. If she gets the part her auburn hair locks may have to be coloued blonde as Eloise - a character from a series of Fifties children's books - has fair hair.



Kill Bill actress Uma has already signed on to play Eloise's nanny in the flick, which features the pair jetting off to Paris where they end up helping a top designer track down a stolen dress during the city's famous fashion week.