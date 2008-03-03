Jordan and husband Peter - pictured here with their two sons Harvey and Junior - travel extensively around the world. To save on expenses, the glamour model has decided to invest in a private jet
The model she has her eyes on is a £4.5 million Hawker 900, which she reportedly wants to paint pink
3 MARCH 2008
Jet-setting mum-of-three Jordan has come up with a novel way of saving money on the family's travel expenses. According to reports, the savvy star is set to invest in her very own private jet - and wants to paint it pink.
The 29-year-old - real name Katie Price - frequently criss-crosses the globe with her Mysterious Girl singer husband Peter Andre and their three children Harvey, five, two-year-old Junior and nine-month-old Princess Tiaamii. The couple own a house in Cyprus, and, as Peter was brought up in Australia, they spend lots of time Down Under, too.
After calculating the cost of the coming year's travel plans, Jordan apparetntly decided a personal plane makes good financial sense - and has her heart set on a £4.5 million Hawker 900.
And the hands-on glamour model certainly isn't planning on taking a back seat in the venture. She wants to learn how to fly it, too. "When she gets the jet she intends on taking flying lessons," reveals a source.