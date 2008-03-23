Courteney Cox asks her 'Friends' to help with two-week fundraiser

Courteney Cox and her husband David Arquette have set themselves a two-week target to raise $1 million for charity. To help in the staggering challenge, the pair have enlisted the support of A-list pals such as Jennifer Aniston, Orlando Bloom and Kate Beckinsale.



The cash will go to those affected by genetic skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition which often affects children.



"EB is very personal to me so I'm happy to be part of this $1 million challenge," says Dirt star Courteney. "Now is such an important time to put a spotlight on EB and ensure that research can continue at a fast pace."



The pretty brunette has also reached out to other big names, including actors Eva Longoria Parker and James Marsden, who have both pledged their support.



Another famous face helping shine the spotlight on the charity is Jennifer's ex-husband Brad Pitt, who is well known for his generosity when it comes to giving to others.



Recent reports have shown that the 44-year-old actor and his humanitarian partner Angelina Jolie gave more than $8 million to charity in 2006.