The TV presenter and chef makes last minute preparations before throwing open the doors of his eponymously titled restaurant Gordon Ramsay au Trianon in Paris
The eaterie is the centrepiece of a magnificent hotel just metres from the Versailles
Busy Gordon also inaugurated a deluxe new eaterie at Heathrow's Terminal 5 this week
28 MARCH 2008
If establising an haute cuisine eaterie in France smacks of taking coals to Newcastle, then you suspect Gordon Ramsay, in his typically robust manner, is enjoying the challenge.
The fiery culinary whizz - who is the only London chef to hold three Michelin stars - has just opened his first restaurant on Gallic soil, just a few steps away from the Chateau de Versailles.
And diners are said to have been tres impressionés after savouring the seven-course meal offered in the luxurious surroundings of the Trianon Palace Hotel, where the bistro is based.
Conceived as the best of British, the menu features dishes such as Gordon's ironic re-working of the English breakfast, served in an eggshell and eaten with toast sculpted into the shape of a spoon. Other offerings include beef wellington and a pudding focused around a granny smith apple.
Amid preparations for his French venture Gordon has also found time take on another difficult task: raising the standard of airport food.
On Thursday, Plane Food, his restaurant in Heathrow's Terminal 5, served its first clients. Furnished with calf-skin chairs and specially commissioned £90,000 paintings, the new location is promising travellers a radically different kind of airport dining experience.