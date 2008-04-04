The couple, who split in September 2006 after 15 years of marriage, have finalised the "amicable" deal this week after 18 months of negotiations
The package also comprises an extensive list of properties, including the couple's £3.5million Surrey mansion which Ingrid shared with their teenage children
4 APRIL 2008
Chris Tarrant has agreed to pay his estranged wife Ingrid £12 million in an amicable divorce settlement - almost half his personal fortune. The couple, who split in September 2006 after 15 years of marriage - finalised the deal this week after 18 months of negotiations.
The package includes a £5.5 million lump sum and an extensive property portfolio. Homes included in the deal include the couple's £3.5 million mansion near Cobham, a £1.5 million villa on the Cote d'Azur, and their home in Esher, Surrey - also worth £1.5million. The couple's two teenage children Samantha and Toby will be provided for separately.
"Chris is pleased to have settled with Ingrid," says a spokesman for the Who Wants To be A Millionaire host. "This part of his life is over and he is pleased to have reached an amicable settlement."
Norwegian-born Ingrid said: "Yes, we have settled. I'm just happy to get my life back."