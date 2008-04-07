Heptathlete Denise, a gold medallist at the Sydney Games, was greeted by the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell at the halfway point of the flame's progress through the capital
The eight-hour ceremony started at Wembley when Sir Steve Redgrave and 16-year-old Cheyenne Green kicked off the proceedings
7 APRIL 2008
Borne by some of the UK's most famous athletes and favourite celebrities, the Olympic flame made its way through London on Sunday as part of a 85,000-mile, 130-day journey from Greece to Beijing.
Excited crowds lined the streets of the capital as heptathlete Denise Lewis, a gold medallist at the Sydney games, delivered the torch to Downing Street.
There had been an air of anticipation earlier on as former Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave braved the bitter cold to kick off the relay at Wembley Stadium, handing the flame over to a 16-year-old schoolgirl.
Although pro-Tibet demonstrators were also out in force that didn't stop well-known faces such as newcaster Sir Trevor McDonald and BBC presenter Konnie Huq from proudly taking part in the eight-hour ceremony.
Double Olympic champ Dame Kelly Holmes had the honour of running the final leg before lighting a cauldron at the 02 arena in Greenwich.