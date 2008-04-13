Colour is the new black as trendsetting stars brighten up their shades

13 APRIL 2008

After months of dark sunglasses, stylish celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Kelly Osbourne and model-of-the-moment Agyness Deyn are sparking a new fashion in eyewear – bright, colourful frames.



With white sunglasses emerging as a favourite among the fashionistas – Kate Moss has been seen out and about in them – the latest look seems to have expanded to include a variety of bold colours. Showing off her own eclectic style, Ozzy's bubbly daughter Kelly went for a romantic heart-shape frame, too.



Young trendsetter Lily Allen made everyone green with envy with her emerald-rimmed shades, while socialite Paris has an selection of different hues – including, of course, a pair tinged with her favourite colour: pink.



With her quirky image, who could imagine punky blond Agyness in a pair of plain old black shades? Stepping out in pink-dotted frames, the supermodel was once more at the cutting edge of fashion. And proving that a sense of style can be picked up at any age, 11-year-old Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin looked supercool recently in her colourful glasses.