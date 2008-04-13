Celebrities

Decked out in her favourite colour, Paris is casually chic in a pair of pink and white sunglasses
White sunnies with a modern heart-shaped twist reflect the eclectic style of Project Catwalk host Kelly Osbourne
Colour is the new black as trendsetting stars brighten up their shades

13 APRIL 2008
After months of dark sunglasses, stylish celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Kelly Osbourne and model-of-the-moment Agyness Deyn are sparking a new fashion in eyewear – bright, colourful frames.

With white sunglasses emerging as a favourite among the fashionistas – Kate Moss has been seen out and about in them – the latest look seems to have expanded to include a variety of bold colours. Showing off her own eclectic style, Ozzy's bubbly daughter Kelly went for a romantic heart-shape frame, too.

Young trendsetter Lily Allen made everyone green with envy with her emerald-rimmed shades, while socialite Paris has an selection of different hues – including, of course, a pair tinged with her favourite colour: pink.

With her quirky image, who could imagine punky blond Agyness in a pair of plain old black shades? Stepping out in pink-dotted frames, the supermodel was once more at the cutting edge of fashion. And proving that a sense of style can be picked up at any age, 11-year-old Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin looked supercool recently in her colourful glasses.


 