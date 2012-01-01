David debuts as children's author with story of boy in a dress

David Walliams has written his first children's book. Unlike fellow celebs Geri Halliwell and Madonna, whose literary efforts focus on more traditional tales, the Little Britain comedian explores a rather different theme in The Boy In The Dress, the story of a child whose life changes "dramatically" after he finds he enjoys his change of garb.



"It is about how one ordinary boy can do something extraordinary and how it can change his life for the better," explains publishers HarperCollins, who have signed David to a two-book deal. "It is a really lovely, touching story."



The TV star himself, who frequently dresses up in skirts for his role as a 'laydee' in the hit BBC comedy, says he hopes his first venture into children's literature will be "thought provoking".



Black and white illustrations for the book - aimed at eight- to 12-year-olds - will be provided by Quentin Blake, who's famed for his collaborations with Roald Dahl. "I am thrilled beyond measure to be working with the legendary Quentin Blake," says the comic. "I have adored his work since I was a child."