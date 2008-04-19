Top honour celebrates Bruce Forsyth's 'huge contribution' to TV

19 APRIL 2008

After an incredible 66 years in showbusiness, Britain's best-loved family entertainer Bruce Forsyth is to receive BAFTA's highest accolade at Sunday night's award show.



Appropriately enough, the legendary presenter will receive the Academy Fellowship on the stage of the London Palladium. At the tender age of 14, the Strictly Come Dancing star trod the boards here as Boy Bruce The Mighty Atom.



Handing over the award will be Have I Got News For You panellist Paul Merton. Brucie was a guest presenter of the satirical quiz show in 2003 and - as ever - had the audience eating out of his hands.



Twinkle-toed Bruce found fame in the 1950s, presenting weekend favourite Sunday Night At The London Palladium. Over the years, his shows - and their legendary catchphrases - have enthralled the nation, reaching millions of viewers.



Praising the "ultimate all-round entertainer", BAFTA's John Willis added: "Bruce Forsyth has been keeping viewers of all ages entertained for decades.



"Just after his 80th birthday is the perfect time for BAFTA to recognise his huge contribution to popular television by awarding Bruce a very well-deserved Fellowship."