Pint-sized singers do battle for 'Britain's Got Talent' crown

21 APRIL 2008

While they may be small, what they lack in size they make up for in star quality. The race for the Britain's Got Talent prize has become a battle between two pint-sized frontrunners - a 13-year-old choirboy named Andrew Johnston and ten-year-old crooner Charlie Green.



Spiky-haired youngster Charlie was tipped to win the competition by judge Amanda Holden after he had the audience on their feet with a seamless rendition of Frank Sinatra classic Summer Wind.



Almost 11 million people tuned in to see the Worchester lad voted through to the next round. Charlie's no stranger to performing - he's sung for Princess Anne at the Royal Opera House. He also has the advantage of help and guidance from his father, a professional singer who made his name on The Black And White Minstrel Show in the Sixties.



Charlie is now in direct competition with Andrew, who went through to the next round on April 16 after receiving a standing ovation for his angelic performance of Pie Jesu. The youngster, who lives with his mum in Carlisle, has been singing since the age of six. He's now head chorister at Carlisle Cathedral and has performed in Hungary, Poland and Ireland.