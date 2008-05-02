Newsreader Katie turned heads when she attended a charity ball at London's Natural History Museum looking stunning in this on-trend pink gown
Meanwhile other guests - including Location Location Location star Kirstie, who's expecting her second child - played it safe in LBDs
'Full-on glamour' isn't a phrase that usually springs to mind with regards to newsreaders, who are usually better known for their formal approach to dressing. At a charity ball in London on Thursday though, ITV news anchor Katie Derham proved she's more than a match for even the most style-savvy of celebs in a stunning pink, split-to-the-thigh creation.
While socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Location Location Location property whizz Kirstie Allsopp both relied on an LBD for the Breast Cancer Haven fundraiser, Katie had plumped for a high-octane look worthy of a glitzy red carpet event. And her asymmetrical floor-length gown was bang on trend, too, with its single shoulder strap featuring this season's favourite detailing - outsize flowers.
Her fellow Blush Ball guest, Holby City actress Amanda Mealing, opted for a low-cut ivory number which revealed her own brush with the illness, while Vanessa Feltz - accompanied by her beau, former Phats And Small singer Ben Ofoedu - chose a full length gown in hot pink.