Other stars who'd recorded clips for the show included his Jerry McGuire co-star Renee Zellweger. "He's just kinda special," she said
6 MAY 2008
For the second part of a special tribute show marking his 25 years in showbusiness, Tom Cruise was joined at his Telluride, Colorado, home by chat show queen Oprah Winfrey this week.
There he was shown a series of pre-recorded messages from former co-stars and famous friends. Among those paying tribute were new pals David and Victoria Beckham, who revealed that - apart from their friendship with the actor and his wife Katie Holmes - they have another special connection with the Hollywood actor.
They explained they'd seen one of his films on an early date. "We went to the movies to see Jerry Maguire, and I wore glasses," remembers Posh. "It was first time David actually kissed me, and he completely steamed up my glasses."
After getting to know the screen star, the pair recounted their tale. "We told him how it was one of our first dates, and he sent us the jacket he wore in one of the scenes and signed it," Victoria reveals. "And David hasn't taken it off since. I make him wear it," she joked.
Other stars who had messages for Tom included his Jerry McGuire co-star Renee Zellweger, Jamie Foxx, who appeared with the 45-year-old actor in Collateral, and Hollywood husband-and-wife pals Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.