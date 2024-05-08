Mrs Hinch shares devastating news as her father dies 'suddenly' in his sleep

Social media star Sophie Hinchliffe, known online as Mrs Hinch, has revealed that her beloved father has died "suddenly but so peacefully".

The influencer, 34, shared her heartbreaking news on Wednesday with an emotional post on Instagram. Detailing her heartbreak, she wrote: "25th April 2024. My precious dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept."

© Instagram Sophie paid a touching tribute to her beloved father

She continued: "My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words. My loving Dad, our boys' beloved grandad, your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going."

She finished her post by adding: "Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight dad. My absolute king. Your Bubberloo."

© Instagram The cleanfluencer shared a plethora of touching throwback pictures

Elsewhere in her post, Sophie also shared a poignant quote about grief which read: "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Alongside her message, Sophie included a carousel of heartwarming photos including a snapshot of herself with her father on her wedding day, numerous throwback pictures from her childhood, and a sweet picture of her beloved father being a doting grandfather to her two sons.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch is a doting mum to sons Lennie and Ronnie

The star's fans and friends were quick to send messages of condolences in the comments section. Actress Vicky McClure penned: "I'm so sorry, sending much love and strength to you and your family", while Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague added: "I'm so sorry Sophie. May he rest in paradise", and Lisa Faulkner shared: "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending my love to you all."

In April last year, Sophie took a brief hiatus from social media as her father spent time in hospital. At the time, she told her followers via Instagram Stories: "My dad is in hospital at the moment guys. My dad has never been blessed shall we say with fantastic health - from his chest, his lungs, his heart," she said in a fresh video. "He's always struggled, you know."

© Getty Images The social media star is best known for her cleaning hacks

"Dad is in very very safe hands and nurses you are incredible. And I'm hoping dad will be home one day this week and can really enjoy doing what he loves doing again. I just want him to be happy."

Elsewhere, she also explained that her dad had helped build things for her stunning Essex home where he has his own workshop which, according to the star, is something he had always dreamed of.