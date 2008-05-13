New York has a reputation for being a city of culture vultures, so it was no surprise that Gwyneth's actress mum Blythe and brother Jake, who are both local residents, were on the guest list for a gala celebrating the art of photography
Calvin Klein, pictured with model Helena and his former wife and professional collaborator Kelly, was one of the organisers of Monday's ceremony
Getting recognised on the night was Diane Keaton, who has published several collections of her own photographic work
A gala with the name Calvin Klein on the programme is bound to attract an elite crowd. So a photography awards ceremony which the well-connected designer had helped to organise in New York drew some of the city's most cultured denizens.
Among them were Gwyneth Paltrow's mum, actress Blythe Danner, and the Sliding Doors actress' director brother Jake, who's work has been screened at the Sundance Film Festival.
As the co-chair of Monday's ceremony and a fashion supremo known for his label's ground-breaking use of imagery, Calvin was, of course, the man most people wanted to greet.
Also attracting their fair share of attention were model Helena Christensen and Diane Keaton, who was honoured at the event. Aside from being one of Hollywood's most iconic actresses, the Oscar-winning star is a passionate photographer, who's published several collections of images.