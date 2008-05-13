New York has a reputation for being a city of culture vultures, so it was no surprise that Gwyneth's actress mum Blythe and brother Jake, who are both local residents, were on the guest list for a gala celebrating the art of photography

Photo: © Getty Images

Calvin Klein, pictured with model Helena and his former wife and professional collaborator Kelly, was one of the organisers of Monday's ceremony

Photo: © Getty Images

Getting recognised on the night was Diane Keaton, who has published several collections of her own photographic work

Photo: © Getty Images