Tim serves up family day out with charity garden party for kids

23 JUNE 2008

Although the on-court action kicks off at Wimbledon this week, for former tennis ace Tim Henman there was time to squeeze in one last social event on Sunday. The sports star - who's on duty as commentator for the first time at this year's championships - attended a garden party in aid of his children's charity Kids At Heart with his wife and children.



It was a family occasion for Boris Becker, too. The former Wimbledon champ was accompanied by his sons Noah, 14, and eight-year-old Elias. Tim - who retired from the game last year - took along wife Lucy and his daughters Rosie, five, and three-year-old Olivia.



And life away from playing on the pro tennis circuit certainly suits family man Tim, who's also dad to nine-month-old Grace. "I've always been incredibly passionate, motivated and committed to my career, but at the end of the day it's a game," he reveals. "My family and my children are much more important. Having happy and healthy children is the best gift you can have."