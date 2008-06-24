The newlyweds dropped anchor and took a stroll in the charming Sicilian town of Taormina. Flavio and Elisabetta are staying on Blue Force, the Italian entrepreneur's equivalent of a floating palace
24 JUNE 2008
There's nothing like a gorgeous young bride to give you added zest for life, as Flavio Briatore is finding out. The Formula One supremo is currently honeymooning off Sicily on his luxury yacht Force Blue with new wife Elisabetta Gregoraci, after a sumptuous wedding that's covered in this week's HELLO!.
Bewitching Elisabetta, who at 28 is 30 years her husband's junior, stunned her Italian businessman love with a succession of Roberto Cavalli-designed gowns at their recent nuptials.
First there was the strapless ivory sheath, complemented by a seven-metre tulle veil, that she wore for the ceremony in a 12th-century basilica near the Vatican.
For the wedding reception in one of Rome's most celebrated eateries, the Casina Valadier, the TV presenter had chosen a red flapper-style fringed number, which she later exchanged for a pearl-grey Swarovski crystal-studded evening gown.
