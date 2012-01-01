JK Rowling to receive top award from her adopted city

29 JUNE 2008

Although she was born in Gloucestershire, bestselling author JK Rowling is very much an Edinburgh girl now. So it is fitting that her adopted city is repaying the affection and honouring one of its most famous residents with a grand bash.



The Harry Potter author is to receive a civic award for outstanding achievement after bringing renown to the city. It will be Edinburgh's most prestigious awards ceremony since it gave Sir Sean Connery the freedom of the Scottish capital in 1991.



JK will become the second person to be honoured in this way. She follows in the footsteps of Scottish crimewriter Ian Rankin, the creator of the city's fictional Inspector Rebus.



And the 42-year-old writer, who has sold nearly 400 million copies of her schoolboy wizard series, will also have her handprint immortalised in a Hollywood-style Walk Of Fame on the historic Royal Mile.



Some of Scotland's most celebrated literary stars are expected to attend a gala dinner in celebration.



"It should be a fantastic occasion," said a source from the city council.