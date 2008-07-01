The Premiership player-turned-pundit was making his feelings about his wife's pregnancy very clear as he and Louise enjoy a break in Italy before the birth of their second child
Also showing their love for each other in the holiday hotspot of Sardinia were millionaire Formula One boss Flavio Briatore and his new wife Elisabetta Gregoraci
Louise Redknapp - and her gently rounding baby bump – had her husband Jamie's full attention on a romantic Italian getaway.
The couple, who are expecting their longed-for second child next winter, were clearly full of excitement over the pregnancy on their break in the exclusive resort of Porto Cuervo, Sardinia.
When the footballer's wife stepped out to sunbathe wearing a strapless bikini and colourful low-slung ethnic skirt, her other half tenderly reached out to stroke her tummy.
The addition to their family will be particularly welcome as fertility problems meant it took former singer Louise four years to conceive their first child Charley.
As the Redknapps look forward to presenting their son with a little playmate, another married couple holidaying in Sardinia will undoubtedly be thinking of family matters as well.
Formula One chief Flavio Briatore and his beautiful TV presenter bride Elisabetta Gregoraci are honeymooning on his yacht in the Med. The jet-setting twosome wed in a lavish ceremony two weeks ago and have made no secret of their desire to have children in the not-too-distant future.