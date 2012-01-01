Rod's girl Kimberly a dead ringer for model mum at car launch

11 AUGUST 2008

Standing alongside her beautiful mother Alana, it's easy to see where socialite Kimberly Stewart inherited her long legs, blonde locks and model good-looks. The stunning pair injected some glamour into a racing event in Germany over the weekend, where they helped launch a new Jaguar sports car.



Looking more like sisters than mother and daughter, former model Alana - who was Rod Stewart's first wife - and her 28-year-old daughter may have picked up a love of fast cars from the Do Ya Think I'm Sexy singer. Rod, who's now married to model Penny Lancaster, owns one of the world's only Enzo Ferrari's.



With a career as a successful model and TV personality, it's hardly surprising Kimberly has been romanced by some of the world's most eligible men. The beauty, who was linked to Sienna Miller's ex Jude Law last month, has also been on a string of dates with the starlet's other former flame Rhys Ifans in recent weeks.