Becks-coached Gordon spends just ten mins on pitch at charity match



The devastated celebrity chef, who played for Scottish club Rangers as a youngster, had to hand over his captain's armband to another Rest Of The World team player as he dropped out of the charity game after just ten minutes. Despite his disappointment the fiery 41-year-old remained focused on the real purpose of the day, though, reminding everyone: "The real winners tonight are UNICEF."



Fans in Wembley Stadium were treated to an exciting match as the Rest Of The World team, which included former Westlife bandmates Brian McFadden and Nicky Byrne, took on the England squad, including Alan Shearer, Jonathan Wilkes, Ben Shepherd and singer Craig David, who was voted man of the match.



Expectant Louise Redknapp was on the sidelines to interview celebrity players after the money-raising game, and was no doubt cheering for the England squad - the night's winners by four goals to three – which included husband Jamie and was managed by the Eternal singer's father-in-law, Harry Redknapp.