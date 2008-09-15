The chemistry fairly leapt off the screen as Rachel and Vincent warmed up in the weekend's preview episode of Strictly Come Dancing
The duo will soon have the chance to see if the viewers are impressed by their partnership when voting begins on the dance contest
Political journalist John Sergeant, who dances with Kristina Rihanoff, is hoping to get past the first round to the dance he truly loves - the tango
"Hopefully our chemistry will be so hot that people will be traumatised watching us," says the Italian hoofer, who bears a striking resemblance to Rachel's fiancé actor Alex Bourne.
With more than six million tuning in to last weekend's episode of the BBC1 show, the new series is sure to be as popular as ever. Among those who'll be vying for the public's votes are former EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace, George Clooney's ex Lisa Snowdon, and news veteran John Sergeant.
The political journalist was secretly filmed practising his waltz with dance partner Kristina Rihanoff in a car park. His open-air twirl took place despite the wet weather in Lyme Regis, Dorset, where he was performing a one-man show based on his media career.
Canny John has already enlisted the aid of his audience to help him get past the first round, even though the competition doesn't begin until next Saturday.
"He told them to at least get him through to the second week so he could tango," revealed an onlooker. "He's afraid he'll be voted off first and he loves to tango."