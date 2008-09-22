EastEnders' Phil is first to waltz off 'Strictly Come Dancing'



After performing the waltz with his beautiful dancing partner Flavia Cacace, a finalist in last year's series, the actor found himself in the bottom two with Rising Damp star Don Warrington. And the show's judges then decided he'd danced for the last time.



Judge Arlene Phillips had some tough words of advice for Phil, best known for playing Kevin Wicks in the award-winning soap and starring in The Who film Quadrophenia. "You need to introduce your right foot to your left foot and they need to fall in love," she said.



Left with the deciding vote, head judge Len Goodman said the differences between the two couples' dances – Don and his partner Lilia Kopylova performed a cha cha cha - made it a difficult decision.



Despite his disappointment at being the first to leave the sixth series of the popular show, whose contestants this year include Rachel Stevens, John Sergeant and Jodie Kidd, the 49-year-old said: "It was a short ride. It's been fantastic, good fun."