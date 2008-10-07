Will and Jada join Jennifer at a screening of her 'impactful' movie



Things just keep getting better for Jennifer Hudson. The Oscar-winning actress, who was last seen on the big screen in ultimate chick flick Sex And The City, was busy launching her new film The Secret Life Of Bees at a glitzy premiere attended by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith this week.



The film has a powerful cast of acclaimed actresses, including Academy Award winner Queen Latifah, War Of The Worlds actress Dakota Fanning - both of whom attended the screening – Oscar-nominated British star Sophie Okonedo, and Alicia Keys. And Jennifer says she feels privileged to see her name on a bill with such big names.



"I can’t believe I got to be one of those women in the film, which was very moving for me," said the 27-year-old. "Queen is so powerful, and then there’s Alicia. These are people who I’ve been admiring - on the outside looking in - for so long, and then to be part of such a powerful project made it even more impactful."



Due to hit UK screens later this month, the movie tells the tale of a young girl, played by Dakota, who runs away with her nanny - Jennifer's character - from a troubled relationship with her father. The pair arrive in South Carolina, where they're taken in by three sisters who run a honey farm.