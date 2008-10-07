Halle and Nicole were among the Tinseltown talent being recognised at the star-studded event

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Eva Mendes, who's currently fronting a Calvin Klein lingerie campaign, joins the fashion house's director and Last King Of Scotland actress Kerry Washington for the special 'ladies night'

Photo: © Getty Images

Among those seeing their peers honoured were Kate Beckinsale and Sheryl Crow, who took to opportunity to catch up over supper

Photo: © Getty Images