Halle and Nicole were among the Tinseltown talent being recognised at the star-studded event
Eva Mendes, who's currently fronting a Calvin Klein lingerie campaign, joins the fashion house's director and Last King Of Scotland actress Kerry Washington for the special 'ladies night'
Among those seeing their peers honoured were Kate Beckinsale and Sheryl Crow, who took to opportunity to catch up over supper
7 OCTOBER 2008
The Four Seasons Hotel played host to some of Hollywood's most glamorous female stars on Monday as actresses, including new mums Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez, joined fellow screen beauties for the Women In Hollywood awards, a celebration of Tinseltown girl power.
Guest of honour Nicole, radiant in an emerald green dress, took the opportunity offered by the bash to catch up with screen veterans and fellow Oscar winners Jane Fonda and Shirley MacLaine, who later presented the Golden Compass actress with an award.
Also enjoying the chance to mingle with their screen peers were English beauty Kate Beckinsale, who was spotted chatting to Sheryl Crow, The Last King Of Scotland actress Kerry Washington and Eva Mendes.
Joining Nicole in picking up an award were Sacha Baron Cohen's fiancée Isla Fisher, and Anne Hathaway.