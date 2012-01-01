Paris seeks UK best buddie and gets Oval Office tips from 'prez' Martin



Paris Hilton is as busy as ever with two new projects. The American socialite is in the UK on a reality TV quest for a British best friend while continuing her mock campaign to become the US commander in chief.



"I'm not leaving London until I find that amazing girl or guy who can meet the challenges of being my British bestie," said the hotel heiress, who's in the capital filming My New BFF.



Following on from her initial declaration she is "like, totally ready to lead America" - made in response to comments referencing her made by John McCain - Paris has produced a second spoof video. This time the 27-year-old has roped in actor Martin Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet in The West Wing, to help add weight to her 'campaign'.



In their exchange the duo discuss Fo-Po – as Paris calls foreign policy – and the current economic crisis. "How about helping the people who are losing their homes? Maybe lower the inflated interest rates so it's not impossible for them to pay their mortgage?" she proposes.



"I know it's not as much money for the banks, but it's better than no money at all. Just ask MC Hammer," Paris adds in a reference to the bankrupt Nineties pop star.