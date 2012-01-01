Applause and flowers for Kelly as she debuts in 'Fat Pig'



While his own career commitments meant rugby star Danny Cipriani couldn't be in the audience to see girlfriend Kelly Brook make her West End debut on Monday night, the 20-year-old rushed back to the capital in time to congratulate the brunette beauty straight after her performance.



Smiling broadly as she left the Comedy Theatre with Danny on one arm and a bunch of flowers in the other, 28-year-old Kelly looked triumphant after her first night starring in Fat Pig.



And the Strictly Come Dancing star, who appeared nervous as she arrived ahead of the night's performance, had every reason to be happy. She and her fellow cast members received a standing ovation for their performance.



Curvaceous Kelly, who strips down to a floral bikini and red heels in the play, has taken over the part from Gavin And Stacey star Joanna Page. Her character, Jeannie, is horrified when boyfriend - Nathan Barley actor Nicholas Burns - dumps her for a plus-size librarian, whom she unkindly labels a 'fat pig'.