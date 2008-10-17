Trip down memory lane for Alan as he gets back behind till in Tesco



There was something familiar about one of the checkout assistants at a Brent Cross supermarket this week. If the square glasses and distinctive voice didn't give it away, the name badge did - TV funnyman Alan Carr was back manning the tills at Tesco, where he worked before finding fame.



Alan, 32, was reunited with some of his former colleagues as he dropped by the supermarket to promote his autobiography Look Who It Is. His time stacking shelves – just one of the jobs he did to make ends meet after graduating from university with a degree in drama - is documented in the publication.



"Some people obviously misread the 'Here to help' as 'Hello, I'm your (slave)!'," he writes in the book. "That especially applied when the princesses descended from Golders Green in their 4x4s, clicking their fingers at me."