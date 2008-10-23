Victoria faces life as a football 'widow' during Becks' Italian stay



The Beckhams will have to rely on texts and phone calls during David's temporary move to Italy. The LA Galaxy captain is poised to sign a four-month deal to play for AC Milan starting January as a way of keeping his place on the England team.



America's football season ends this weekend and driven Becks wants to maintain his fitness levels so he'll be eligible for his country's crucial World Cup qualifier in the spring.



His wife will most likely remain in the US with their three boys, only flying out during school breaks. "Victoria supports everything he does," a friend told the Daily Mail. "But they will not want to move the children away from their school".



The kids now have plenty of friends in LA, enjoying play dates with Tom Cruise's little girl Suri, as well as Kate Beckinsale's and Heidi Klum's families.



Their happiness coupled with the fact that her fashion career has flourished Stateside, recently lead Posh to enthuse: "We really like it here and have been made to feel very welcome."



Her latest career coup is making the cover of the Indian edition of Vogue magazine dressed as traditional Hindu bride.



For the exotic photo shoot, which marks the success of Victoria's designer denim range on the subcontinent, the former Spice Girl wore an ornate sari and had her short pixie 'do lengthened with hair extensions.