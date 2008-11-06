The tickertape party for Lewis at McLaren's headquarters was preceded by a private celebration in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, with his family and girlfriend
Formula One's youngest ever world champion said Nicole, a singer with American pop group Pussycat Dolls, had been so "incredible" that he wanted to show her where he grew up
At the McLaren's party team boss Ron Dennis presented the sports ace with a toy replica of his favourite racing car, promising he'll get the real one if he bags two more world titles
6 NOVEMBER 2008
Lewis Hamilton showed his gratitude for girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger's support during his F1 championship battle by giving her a present that meant more than any expensive jewels – an incognito tour of his home town Stevenage.
He took the stunning brunette, a singer with American group the Pussycat Dolls, to see the local church and his old school before dropping in at home for a roast dinner cooked by his stepmum Linda.
The 23-year-old - who became the youngest world champion in the sport's history at a thrilling race in Brazil on Sunday - said Nicole had been "incredible". "I'm crazy about her. She brings out the good in me," was how the racing ace summed up his feelings for his Hawaii-born love.
"I wanted to show her where I grew up. We drove past where I was baptised, my old school… and old house. I have happy memories of the town – and I still go to the dentist in Stevenage," he added.
After seeing the sights the duo, who've been dating for a year, slipped unnoticed into a screening of Bond movie Quantum Of Solace at the local cinema.
Nicole also accompanied her guy as he received a hero's welcome from 1,000 workers at the McLaren team's headquarters in Surrey. Delighted Lewis was given a tickertape reception – and a toy model of a McLaren supercar bosses have promised him if he wins two more world titles.