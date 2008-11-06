The tickertape party for Lewis at McLaren's headquarters was preceded by a private celebration in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, with his family and girlfriend

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

Formula One's youngest ever world champion said Nicole, a singer with American pop group Pussycat Dolls, had been so "incredible" that he wanted to show her where he grew up

Photo: © Getty Images

At the McLaren's party team boss Ron Dennis presented the sports ace with a toy replica of his favourite racing car, promising he'll get the real one if he bags two more world titles

Photo: © Getty Images