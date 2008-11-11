Celebrities

Geri, pictured with Ivan in April, has decided to break up with her American dancer beau. "They’d talked about kids and marriage," a friend of the star said. "But I guess in her eyes, it just wasn’t meant to be"
Also going their separate ways are Steve and Fearne, who were first seen stepping out as a couple in August
Geri and Fearne call time on their relationships

11 NOVEMBER 2008
Geri Halliwell has parted ways with her dancer beau Ivan 'Flipz' Velez after six months together. The mum-of-one and her daughter Bluebell spent much of the summer with the 29-year-old in Los Angeles, but since returning to the UK three weeks ago Geri has decided to call it a day.

Former Spice Girl Geri, who met the dancer during the band's world tour, is said to have hoped the relationship would be "an amazing, love-of-her-life romance, but the spark just wasn’t there," a close friend of the 36-year-old told a celebrity magazine. The geographical distance between them is also thought to have been a factor in the decision.

Geri's not the only one to have split with her boyfriend. After three-months together, TV favourites Fearne Cotton and hunky Welshman Steve Jones have also parted ways, with the blonde Radio 1 DJ reportedly the one ending the relationship.

"It was a whirlwind affair and initially extremely intense," a source told a British newspaper. "Steve isn’t ready to settle down and commit to just one lady, while Fearne had only recently come out of a long-term relationship when they met, and didn’t want to rush into anything serious either."

Before stepping out with 31-year-old T4 presenter, who has been linked in the past to Pamela Anderson, Halle Berry and Natalie Imbruglia, Fearne was in a two-year relationship with American skateboarder Jesse Jenkins.


