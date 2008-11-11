Geri and Fearne call time on their relationships



Geri Halliwell has parted ways with her dancer beau Ivan 'Flipz' Velez after six months together. The mum-of-one and her daughter Bluebell spent much of the summer with the 29-year-old in Los Angeles, but since returning to the UK three weeks ago Geri has decided to call it a day.



Former Spice Girl Geri, who met the dancer during the band's world tour, is said to have hoped the relationship would be "an amazing, love-of-her-life romance, but the spark just wasn’t there," a close friend of the 36-year-old told a celebrity magazine. The geographical distance between them is also thought to have been a factor in the decision.



Geri's not the only one to have split with her boyfriend. After three-months together, TV favourites Fearne Cotton and hunky Welshman Steve Jones have also parted ways, with the blonde Radio 1 DJ reportedly the one ending the relationship.



"It was a whirlwind affair and initially extremely intense," a source told a British newspaper. "Steve isn’t ready to settle down and commit to just one lady, while Fearne had only recently come out of a long-term relationship when they met, and didn’t want to rush into anything serious either."



Before stepping out with 31-year-old T4 presenter, who has been linked in the past to Pamela Anderson, Halle Berry and Natalie Imbruglia, Fearne was in a two-year relationship with American skateboarder Jesse Jenkins.