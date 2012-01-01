Family and fashion for Victoria as she confirms move to Milan



As LA-based David Beckham prepares to join Italian football club AC Milan in January he can rest easy knowing he'll have some of his biggest supporters on hand, namely his wife and kids. Victoria has confirmed she and the couple's three sons will be joining him in Europe.



While it was initially reported Posh and the couple's boys - nine-year-old Brooklyn, Romeo, six, and three-year-old Cruz - would remain in the US during during David's two-month stint with the Italian club, the former Spice Girl has decided the family will be staying together.



The move, which takes place during a break in the American soccer season, is a clever career manoeuvre which will help Becks stay match fit for potential inclusion in the England team. A sojourn in one of the world's fashion capitals will also stand fledgling designer Victoria in good stead. "I have so many friends there and my experience of Italy is great," she says. "The best thing you can give a designer is the ability to travel and experience different cultures, countries, and so for me it's huge."



While David stays busy on the pitch, the 34-year-old has revealed she'll use the time to prepare her next collection, due to hit the New York catwalk in February.