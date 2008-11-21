The couple have reportedly agreed their sons, Rocco - pictured with his dad the previous day on the set of Sherlock Holmes, in which he has a small part - and David, will divide their time equally between their parents
Neither Guy nor Madonna was at the London hearing. While he continued work on his latest movie, the singer was in the US with her Sweet & Sticky tour
21 NOVEMBER 2008
Madonna and Guy Ritchie's divorce was finalised by a High Court judge on Friday morning. The ruling in London drew a line under the couple’s eight-year marriage, with the decree absolute expected to be granted in six weeks time.
The pair, who only announced their split last month, have reportedly reached an agreement by which custody of their two sons is shared 50/50 between them. Rocco, eight, and their three-year-old adopted son David, will divide their time between Madonna's New York home and the film director's base in London.
Although court documents reveal the singer cited 'unreasonable behaviour' on her husband's part in the divorce petition, the couple have apparently impressed lawyers by reaching a remarkably smooth settlement over their assets.
Last night Guy was spotted taking his sons out to dinner in Liverpool where he's currently lensing his latest film Sherlock Holmes, while, Madonna was back on stage in Philadelphia with her Sweet & Sticky world tour.