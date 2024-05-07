Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky spends father-son bonding time at the beach with Travis Barker — see rare video

Travis Barker shared an adorable glimpse at his father son bond with baby Rocky, as the duo spent some time at the beach together.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a clip of their daddy-son moment, as he held up his son so he was standing in the shallow waters at the beach, face covered by a bucket hat. Travis looked at his son adoringly as he splashed in the water in a baby grow.

WATCH: Travis Barker shares father son bond with baby Rocky

"Do you love it?" He murmured to his son. "Does that feel good on your feet? You haven't been to the beach in a long time", he added, before picking up the little one.

Travis continued to share snaps from the family's quiet trip to the Bahamas, around when his wife Kourtney Kardashian turned 45. He included a selfie with his daughter Alabama, where they both had their tongues stuck out, and a photo with step daughter Atiana De La Hoya - from his marriage Shanna Moakler - as they sat on a boat together.

© @travisbarker Instagram Kourtney and Travis share a kiss

Travis and Kourtney also shared some time together, kissing on the boat - a loving moment which was captured on camera.

© @travisbarker Instagram Travis and Atiana

The 45-year-old entrepreneur was sure to share photos of the Bahamas vacation as well, with Reign and Mason making an appearance. She shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine with ex-partner Scott Disick.

© @travisbarker Instagram Travis spends time with Alabama

While some fans noted that Landon appeared to be missing from the family moments, the 20-year-old's absence could be easily explained by the fact he "doesn't like to fly" - something Travis could relate to as he avoided flying for 13 years following a plane crash in 2008. He overcame his fear of flying in a memorable moment in 2021 thanks to Kourtney.

He said: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us."