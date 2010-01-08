Newly engaged Katy Perry says Russell Brand woos her with his words

He has splashed out on a £2.2 million luxury LA pad, a fabulous Indian getaway and a diamond engagement ring for her this Christmas.



But it's not his generosity that Katy Perry says she finds most attractive about new fiancé Russell Brand, rather his way with words.



“He could slay anybody with the things he says. He doesn't even need his fists,” she said before she jetted off to India with the comedian over Christmas.



The singer has also spilled the beans about her first kiss with Russell – while filming a scene for forthcoming movie Get Him to the Greek.



The smooch, she remembered, made her feel like a little girl again.



“On the way down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping like a bunny. I hop like a bunny when I’m happy – I get a bit childlike."



“He gives me the Christmas Eve jitters – that feeling you had as a child,” she said.



“You’re wiggling your feet underneath the covers because something exciting is going to happen tomorrow.”



And, following Russell’s extravagant Indian proposal on New Year's Eve, she revealed it’s not just her husband-to-be who makes the extravagant gestures in their relationship.



Last month, she admitted she paid £10,000 for a plane to write “I Love You” across the sky for the funnyman in LA.



“It was worth every penny,” she said.



It seems the 25-year-old is just overjoyed to have found someone who’s a match for her.



Her star lifestyle, she admits, can make it difficult to open up to people.



“I have always been this character, but I kind of cartoon-ized myself a little bit. So when someone really likes me, it's like here comes a person! I wonder if you can handle this," she said.



"There's got to be respect. For me, that's hard because it's easy for me to steamroll guys. I need a man who tells me the party's over, that it's time to go home, because [we] have to work in the morning.”



"I'm excited to find a partner who can just be my teammate.”