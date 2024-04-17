Orlando Bloom opens up about 'severe stress' at home with Katy Perry and daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom is taking things to the extreme! The actor is exploring his daredevil side in his new show Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, a new Peacock series in which he takes on several daring escapades.

The English star, 47, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to dissect some of his most adventurous stunts, including deep sea diving, wingsuiting, and extreme rock climbing.

The late night host mentioned that the show wasn't just his passion project, though, as it also featured a cameo appearance from none other than Katy Perry, his fiancée and the mom to their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, three.

"Did you have to clear this idea with her or did she just find out about it later?" Stephen cheekily asked Orlando, joking that he'd certainly have had to get his wife's permission for something like this.

Orlando responded: "Obviously, she's fully supportive. We fully support one another in all of our ventures. But I don't think she had quite fully grasped what I would be doing until I came home from work and I was clearly under severe stress."

"Physical, emotional, and mental stress from some of the things that I'd been going through. And she was like, 'Are you okay?' 'cause ordinarily I'm super chill." Katy is by her partner's side in the first episode when he goes wingsuiting, jumping out of a plane flying at 13,000 feet.

The "Roar" singer is with him on the flight as he's preparing to jump and dive, calling him "a flying wombat" in a teaser clip from the show, which drops on Thursday on Peacock.

Orlando spoke about being inspired to do the series due to being in the Covid-19 mandated lockdown in 2020 and wanting to push himself with his extreme adventures.

"I'm like a collector of experiences in some ways," he told the Associated Press. "I've been remarkably gifted and fortunate to have some unique ones, but this was definitely like, 'Oh, wow, I'm capable of this. Therefore I can do anything.'"

He specifically credited the intense training and advice he'd received from his many instructors for the truly life threatening experience. "It wasn't just as simple as like, 'I'm just going to go with the flow here.' No, I learned the tools. There are protocols."

"There is a framework with which I was working. And while I was doing that, I was able to get into a rhythm, into a flow, and achieve things that I never thought I would ever do in my lifetime."

The Lord of the Rings actor wanted viewers of the show to identify what made their hearts jump into their throats the way these activities did for him. “For me, the idea of the show was like, 'Well, what is it for you?"

"What is your version of jumping out of a plane? It doesn't have to be physical or death defying in some form or another." He concluded: "I'm very grateful for my life. I'm even more grateful having survived 'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.'"

