Taylor Swift's close-up selfie sparks reaction as she poses with Katy Perry - proving there's bad blood

As Taylor Swift continues the Australian leg of her Eras Tour, she's had a number of guests, from Rita Ora to Travis Kelce. But perhaps her most surprising guest so far has been none other than Katy Perry.

The "California Girls" star caught up with Taylor at the Sydney gig, sharing photos and videos of their reunion, where the two seemed completely amicable after rumors of a feud 10 years ago.

© @katyperry Instagram Taylor and Katy are now great friends

The two even posed for a photo together, and Katy was sure to watch the concert - in which Taylor goes through a huge 44-song setlist - alongside Rita. Most shockingly, Katy showed off her priceless reaction to the song "Bad Blood".

As the former American Idol judge filmed Taylor's performance of the track, she turned the camera on herself with a false-shocked expression, knowing that the song was reportedly about a feud between them.

Back in 2014 when Taylor promoted 1989, she told Rolling Stone that "Bad Blood" was about another woman in the music industry.

WATCH: Katy Perry’s priceless reaction to Taylor Swift playing ‘Bad Blood’

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," she said. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

She went on to accuse the artist of doing "something so horrible", that led them to become "straight-up enemies".

She clarified: "And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So, now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

© @katyperry Instagram Katy caught up with Rita Ora for the tour

As fans questioned who this might possibly be about, Katy tweeted: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing..." leading fans to speculate that she had been the one to "sabotage" Taylor.

Later, when asked about the tweet, the "Dark Horse" singer said: "If somebody is trying to defame my character, you're going to hear about it."

It seems that they've put their acrimonious feelings behind them in 2018, as Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch. The two consolidated their peace over a plate of cookies that had the words 'PEACE AT LAST' iced on the plate. Katy shared a photo of the plate on Instagram in 2019 with the comment: "feels good", tagging the 'Cruel Summer' singer.