Daniel Craig goes from Bond to Blonde as he dresses in drag for Women's Day

His latest film is something fans certainly won't be expecting. Daniel Craig has donned drag for a feature film highlighting gender inequality
He's better known for his sharp suits and action-man roles.
But Daniel Craig has ditched Bond for blonde in a new film to mark International Women's Day.
Dressed in a black and white wrap dress, with a tumbling blonde wig, high heels and makeup the star is virtually unrecognisable.
In the powerful eight-minute film Daniel appears as James Bond before leaving the scene and reappearing as a woman, after M asks him if he's ever put himself in a woman's shoes.
Sam Taylor Wood - the artist-come-director responsible for the critically-acclaimed Nowhere Boy - is the first female director to feature Bond in a film.
"Despite great advances in women's rights, statistics show that when it comes to the balance of power between the sexes, equality is far from being a global reality," she says.
"We are thrilled that Sam Taylor-Wood, Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench and such a prestigious production team agreed to create this powerful short film for EQUALS," says a spokesperson.