﻿

Vote for your favourite celebrity dad

hellomagazine.com
Comments
With Father's Day fast approaching on June 19 Hellomagazine.com celebrates the dads who successfully juggle their superstar status and still find time to do their daddy duties.

This star-studded line-up includes music legends, A-listers and famous footballers.

Who do you think outshines the rest as the ultimate celebrity father figure? Vote now!
We're sorry, the vote has now closed...

More on:

More about celebrity

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment