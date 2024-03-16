David Beckham's lookalike son Brooklyn beams in sweet photo with sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel of photos recapping his recent trip to Paris and on several occasions, he looks just like his dad David.

The former model, 25, shared a sweet photo with his younger sister Harper, 12, where they enjoyed a lavish lunch on the trip taken to support their mother during her Paris Fashion Week show.

© Instagram Brooklyn posed for a rare photo with his sister Harper

Brooklyn was seen holding a glass of red wine and smiling at the camera, leaning towards his sister who beamed back in a white top with a ponytail in her hair.

The star looked just like his father when he was young in a grey sweatshirt with undone hair and visible hand tattoos.

© Instagram Brooklyn looked just like his father

In another snap from the collection, Brooklyn looked even more like his father in a pair of cool shades and a vest that showed off his array of tattoos that cover his arms and chest. David's signature look is intrinsically tied to his plethora of ink.

© Getty David Beckham has tattoos that cover his neck but not his face

© Getty David Beckham has a sleeve of tattoos on both arms

The former England football star has over 60 works of art on his body that form a cohesive look. All of David's tattoos use in keeping fonts, cursive lettering, or renaissance or religious imagery.

The consistency of the look is thanks largely to the artist who has primarily inked the former Manchester United player - Mark Mahoney.

© Getty David's tattoos pay tribute to his family

The artist has tattooed many celebrities, including Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie. In an Insider interview, Mark Mahoney spoke about having David as his canvas: "He picks good stuff, he’s got great skin, he feels absolutely no pain."

Many of David's tattoos pay tribute to his family. He has got his sons' names on his back and has 'Victoria' tattooed on his hand. Now his 25-year-old son is following in his footsteps.

© Instagram Brooklyn's hand tattoo is a nod to his wife

Brooklyn has 'married' on his hand and even has a portrait of his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on his arm. He even went as far as to have his wedding vows tattooed on him in their entirety.

© Instagram Brooklyn has his full wedding vows on his arm

The 25-year-old's tribute to Nicola continues. He has her eyes tattooed on the back of his neck, as well as the words from a letter she wrote her husband in 2021. In part, the tattoo reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love."

The Lola actress could be seen in Brooklyn's Paris roundup post which was captioned: "What a fun time in Paris with my family. Love you all so much xx". The daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz was photographed wearing a black scalloped crop top and a low-rise skirt.

© Getty The family posed in front of Victoria's fashion label sign

The couple was later seen what looked like leaving an opulent hotel where Brooklyn held an umbrella over his wife's head as she wowed in a white dress with a sheer lace panel over the torso.

© Getty The family took to the front row to support Victoria

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham is the image of her mum Victoria in timeless in 'Posh Spice' dress

The pair were seen with David and Victoria, as well as Harper and Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz, 19, after Victoria's show. Harper looked so sweet in a black dress and chunky trainers whilst her sister-in-law stunned in a red mini dress with platformed heels.