Halle Berry's son, 10, melts hearts in rare photos with hero David Beckham

Halle Berry earned some "cool mom" points this week when she made her little boy's dreams come true by introducing him to David Beckham.

The former soccer pro had a meet and greet with Halle's son, Maceo, 10, after Inter Miami's game against LA Galaxy.

The heartwarming moment was captured by the delighted actress who shared photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate the moment.

WATCH: Halle Berry's son meets his idol David Beckham in sweet post-soccer game moment

The images showed just how much Maceo has grown as he reached his famous mom's shoulders.

While his face was mostly obscured, he sported a funky faded haircut, and was clearly overjoyed at meeting his idol who high-fived him and chatted animatedly to the small group of youngsters.

Halle thanked David in her caption which read: "Thank you @mls & @davidbeckham for making my son’s dream come true and for giving me some extra ‘cool mom’ points."

Fans loved the glimpse into her private family life and commented on how much her son has grown.

Halle is also a mom to her daughter, Nahla, 15, who she shares with her former boyfriend, Gabriel Aubrey, and her ex-husband, Oliver Martinez, is Marceo's father.

© Getty Halle shares her youngest son with french actor Oliver Martinez

She keeps them out of the spotlight but has spoken about motherhood in the past. Halle previously said she loved being pregnant and told Instyle she "would have had five children" if she had started the parenting process earlier.

She thanked her son and daughter in her acceptance speech at the 2021 People's Choice Awards when she said: "My two little kids, they have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love, so thank you Nahla, thank you Maceo."

© Getty Gabriel Aubry is the father of Halle's firstborn Nahla

Halle added: "I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do. I love you guys."

When it comes to maintaining their privacy as they navigate childhood, Halle told Today: “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs. I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.