Romeo Beckham could be dad David Beckham after major 2000s hair transformation

Romeo Beckham has taken to Instagram with a surprising new hairdo that no one saw coming. The son of iconic power couple Victoria and David Beckham, 21, shared a new photo with his 3.9 million Instagram followers where he debuted a brand new buzz cut that may look familiar.

The Brentford B footballer was seen rocking the cropped new look in a post captioned: "Skin head is back", where he looked remarkably similar to his father who donned a famous buzz cut in the early noughties.

© Instagram Romeo debuted a shocking new haircut

At the turn of the millennium the former England football star shaved his hair off to an ultra-short look, much to the surprise of fans who had adored his previous long blonde boyband-esque locks. Speaking on his hit Netflix documentary Beckham, the dad-of-four opened up about his decision to take the plunge and shave his head.

© Getty David shocked fans when he shaved his head

"I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him, 'I’m gonna cut my hair' and he was like, 'Are you sure? You really want to do that?'," he recalled. "I never did it to create attention. I’m not that person."

© Getty David Beckham showed off his buzz cut during the 2008 Teen Choice Awards

The new do became a cultural phenomenon of the era where kids all over the country wanted shaven heads. "When David Beckham shaved his head, I honestly thought a member of my family had died. Because my phone went off," remembered a Manchester-based paparazzi photographer James Clarke. "The panic in people’s voices that this… We haven’t got it documented yet."

© Getty David's hair was a noughties cultural phenomenon

His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, 49, added that her husband shaving his head marked a symbolic moment where he "starts going from a boy to a man."

© Getty David previously had long blonde hair

Now Romeo has made the cut his own as he posed in an oversized white National Hockey League jersey with slouchy jeans, distressed white trainers, and chain necklaces - how very 2000s.

© Instagram Romeo paid tribute to his dad in his fashion sense

Romeo has been known to pay tribute to his father with his look in more ways than one. The young footballer recently took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to his wardrobe – a blue knitted sweater embroidered with a throwback image of his father with the skinhead cut on the phone.

On the back of his sweater was another embroidered throwback image, but this time including his mother alongside David who was blowing bubbles. Victoria sported her iconic dark angular bob and sunnies.

© Instagram The back of the jumper featured a young David and Victoria

Prior to the chop, Romeo had sported a less extreme haircut. He was spotted with his girlfriend model Mia Regan at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall last November where he had a 'short back and sides' cut. Romeo wore a black suit jacket with a pair of coordinating trousers, a black tee, and chunky gum-sole trainers.

© Getty Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan attended The Fashion Awards 2023

Meanwhile, his girlfriend, 21, stunned in a black corseted blazer dress with a sheer cut-out panel on the skirt. She styled the unusual garment with a pair of fishnet heels and wore her hair slicked off her face with a single curl stuck to her face for a 1920s look.

© Getty David Beckham and Victoria Beckham rocked a similar vibe to British Fashion Awards 2015

The young couple looked strikingly similar to Romeo's parents who arrived at the British Fashion Awards 2015 at the London Coliseum wearing a similar black suit aesthetic.