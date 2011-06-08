'Delighted' Wayne gives fans a glimpse of new head of hair on holiday

Wayne Rooney recently revealed he had undergone a hair transplant, as he was "going bald at 25".



"Just to confirm to all my followers I have had a hair transplant. I was going bald at 25 why not. Delighted with the results," he wrote on his Twitter page.





The football star then posted a post-operation pic, with the wounds still visible.



“Hi all there's my head. It will take a few months to grow. Still a bit bloody too. But that's all normal,” the accompanying caption read.



And whilst enjoying a sun-drenched getaway in the Caribbean with wife Coleen and 18-month old son Kai, Wayne was spotted with his head covered with a baseball cap, perhaps not wanting to expose it to the sun.

But he later removed the cap once in the shade to give the world a glimpse of his new head of hair.

Coleen seems to be equally as pleased as her husband, pictured below before the operation, with the results.



She has even shown her support via Twitter, whilst denying rumours that he had the surgery upon her request.



“Hiya!! Yes Wayne's had his hair done! His own decision not me asking him, like a lot are saying!! Pleased for him and it will look great x,” she wrote.