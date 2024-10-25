Sheinelle Jones spooked live on-air causing Today co-stars to react

Today Show fans would have got a laugh while tuning into the 3rd Hour, when Sheinelle Jones had a major reaction to something totally unexpected.

While discussing the up and coming World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers with Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle found herself distracted by something in the studio that certainly tickled her co-hosts.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones

Craig asked his co-hosts who they'd be supporting in the highly anticipated game, with Dylan suggesting she'd support the Dodgers as she's typically a Boston Red Sox fan.

© Screenshot from Today Sheinelle's colleagues looked off to the corner of the studio to see what had spooked her

Meanwhile, Sheinelle nonchalantly said: "I've got no skin in the game," even though she lives in New York. But the veteran anchor got distracted, as her smile disappeared and she blinked and gasped.

"Oh my goodness," she exclaimed, shocking her colleagues. Suddenly coming back to reality, she told the viewers: "I saw something fluttering over there and you know I don't do fluttering things."

© Screenshot from Today The moment caused Sheinelle's colleagues to laugh

She gestured towards the corner of the studio: "It was the bird on the graphic," she revealed, with her colleagues nodding their heads in a bewildered manner.

"Okay, it's Friday," Craig said with a smile, while Dylan laughed.

Back on the topic of baseball, Sheinelle said: "Sorry, whoever wins, may the best man win."

No doubt, fans will appreciate the show of Sheinelle's upbeat personality after she was off work for several weeks. Not only was the NBC star off work, but she hadn't posted on social media since the start of October, which sparked fan concern.

In her last Instagram post on October 9, followers flocked to the comments to ask where she was.

"Haven't seen you on the Third Hour for days!! All they are saying is Sheinelle is off today. No mention of where or what you're doing," one person wrote. Another added: "Where have you been? Missing you on the 3rd hour." A third chimed in: "Missing you on Today, hope you are good."

Sheinelle Jones opened up about her new book on Thursday's Today Show

Just last month, the presenter revealed a major announcement as her book was available to pre-order as of September 19.

The book, Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom From Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans, has life lessons from the many mothers of famous people, including the likes of Lady Gaga and Steph Curry. In her book, Sheinelle takes their advice to try on her own family.

She said: "I've been working on this for a really long time and the women in this book are lovely!"