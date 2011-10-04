Jennifer Aniston moved to tears as she makes emotional visit to new cancer ward

Jennifer Aniston was visibly moved as she listened to breast cancer survivors share their stories.



The 42-year-old was touring a new US centre which will open next week.

Lending her support to Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Hollywood star joined the wife of the US vice president, Jill Biden, to visit the Inova Breast Care Centre in Alexandria, Virginia.



Casual in a black turtleneck sweater and jeans, the actress was touched when a nurse described how difficult it is to help patients who lack insurance.



A few hours later, Jennifer and Jill turned out at the Ronald Reagan Building for a reception and screening of Five, an anthology of five short films about breast cancer, linked together by an oncologist who has learned the disease runs in her family.

The Friends star, together with Demi Moore and Alicia Keys, have each directed one of the short films.



Jill Biden has been involved in breast cancer awareness for nearly 20 years.



She started a programme in Delaware to educate high school girls about early detection.