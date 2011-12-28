Steven Tyler tops off highly successful year with surprise engagement

An already successful year for rock star Steven Tyler just got better.



Not only did the singer become a popular judge on US show American Idol, but he also he debuted his first solo single and his memoir became a New York Times best seller.



And now, the Aerosmith front man has another reason to celebrate.

According to reports, Steven got engaged to long term girlfriend Erin Brady whilst enjoying the festive season in Hawaii.



Erin, 38, was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler, which sources say was an engagement ring, as the couple spent Christmas Day on the island of Maui.



The 63-year-old musician has been wed twice before, to model Cyrinda Foxe from 1978 to 1987, and clothes designer Teresa Barrick from 1988 until 2006.



Steven started dating Erin shortly after his second divorce.



The American Idol judge recently told how he was "ashamed" of his womanising past, and that he had been issued a wake up call by Erin after she had seen how "badly" he could behave.



"There was some behaviour I am ashamed of and I shouldn't have done, I don't want to hurt anybody again. For all the divorces I've had, I hurt those girls deeply," he confessed.



Steven has four children, 34-year-old Liv Tyler - from a short relationship with model Bebe Buell - Mia, 33, from his marriage to Cyrinda, and daughter Chelsea, 22, and 21-year-old son Taj with Teresa.